Diane Wallace

Diane Wallace, 82, of Voorhees, died on Jan. 11, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born in Manhattan, New York and lived in Washington Heights before moving to Keansburg. Before starting her family, Diane had a long career with NJ Bell Telephone as a telephone operator, earning accolades