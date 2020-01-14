Antoinette Niciewski

Antoinette Niciewski, 92, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Willow Springs Rehab in Brick.

Mrs. Niciewski was a server at Doolan’s Shore Club for over 30 years before retiring in 1986. She also was well known at her post as a beach badge attendant at Pier Beach in Spring