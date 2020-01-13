William M. Kelly

William M. Kelly, 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020 at Crest Pointe Care Center, Point Pleasant.

His former wife and friend Lillian Kelly was at his side. Bill was born in Kearney and was a lifelong resident of the shore area. He attended Manasquan High School whe