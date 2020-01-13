Wall Township man arrested on sexting charges

WALL TOWNSHIP – A Wall Township man has been arrested and accused of requesting nude photographs and sending sexually explicit messages to a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy, but who actually was an undercover police officer.

Kenneth Megill, 40, of Route 35, is charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscenity to a minor, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni stated.

Mr. Megill is accused of using an online dating platform to attempt to send sexually explicit messages and to request nude photographs of the child, the prosecutor said. He was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Wall Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Megill’s activities and looking to identify other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Lacher of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 ext. 1186 or Detective Thomas Manzo of the prosecutor’s office at 732-431-7160 ext. 3028.

