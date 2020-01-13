Patrick John McCormack

Patrick John McCormack, 77, of Spring Lake Heights, and formerly of Staten Island, New York passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at New York Columbia Presbyterian University Hospital, New York with his beloved family at his bedside.

Born and raised in Brooklyn to Francis and Deborah [Moriarty] McCormack, he resided in