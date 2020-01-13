Edward Shea Burke

Edward Shea Burke, 89, of Brielle, passed Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center surrounded by many family members.

He was born Nov. 3, 1930, to Angela and Joseph Burke and grew up in Highland Park. He was the youngest of five children. Edward was a star athlete at Highland Park High School, excelling