Daniel Eugene O’Connell

Star News Group Staff
Daniel Eugene O’Connell, 88, of Wall Township, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020 after a short illness.

Dan was born in Newark in 1931. He was a proud graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep and received a bachelor’s degree from Upsala College of East Orange, where he edited the school newspaper. He