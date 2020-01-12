Public forum on school superintendent search set for Jan. 16

WALL TOWNSHIP — Residents are invited to attend a public forum to discuss the search for a new superintendent of schools.

“The purpose of this meeting is to give the public an opportunity to provide input to assist the board in developing a candidate profile that will highlight the skills and qualities desired in the next superintendent of schools,” according to a school board notice.

The forum will be at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Wall Intermediate School auditorium, 2801 Allaire Road.

The current superintendent, Cheryl Dyer, plans to retire in June. The school board has hired the consulting firm of Strategic Educational Advantage LLC [SEA] to help conduct the search.

“Any and all stakeholders” are invited to the forum to ask questions and give comments, the notice states. Members of the district’s employee unions, the Wall Township Education Association and the Wall Township Administrative and Supervisory Council, also are invited.

The consultants also “will ask for input on the strengths and challenges facing the district,” which will help them to develop a superintendent candidate profile and offer additional guidance to the board. The consultants also are developing an online survey in which community members may contribute thoughts, comments and suggestions.

School board member Christopher San Filippo is leading the superintendent search.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.