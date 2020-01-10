Wellness Fair at Taylor Pavilion set for Jan. 12

BELMAR — Belmar Cares, a nonprofit aimed at helping those with cancer, and Whole Happy, a food preparation business, will hold a Wellness Fair this Sunday at the Taylor Pavilion.

The Jan. 12 fair, which will last from noon to 4 p.m. at the pavilion located near the intersection of Fifth and Ocean avenues, will bring together vendors and experts to talk about nutrition, fitness and health.

“I want people to be aware that the Jersey Shore is very health-centric,” Erin Dillon, who founded Whole Happy last year and teamed with the Belmar Cares to put on this event, said. “I feel that a lot of people go to these restaurants that are in New York City for all these healthy meals, but we have a ton of places around here.”

According to Ms. Dillon, she wants the event to be a venue where those who attend could feel free to ask questions. There will be CBD experts, gluten-free foods experts as well as spin and yoga class representatives.

“I just want it to be a place without intimidation, and you go and ask questions and learn,” Ms. Dillion. “There is a huge interest in the area. Especially being that it is January and they want to improve their nutrition and move more.”

Some vendors which will be participating in the event include: Nitro Cold Brew, in Asbury Park, Pipe Dreams, in Asbury Park, Tandem Cycle, in Manasquan, Stay Lit NJ, in Belmar, Essentially Shore, in Little Silver, Siren Essentials, in Belmar, Autism Movement Project, in Manasquan, Lynette’s Healing Touch, in Belmar, Playa Bowls, in Belmar and Sea & Spine, in Asbury Park.

There will also be exercise classes presented by Tandem Cycle, at 12:15 p.m. and Present Yoga, at 1 p.m.

During the event, there will be a donation box, with funds going to support Belmar Cares.

“We’re so pleased we have that opportunity because we support women who are undergoing breast cancer evaluations and treatments. We donate to Mary’s Place and Breast Intentions and other organizations that are valuable to women healthwise,” Claire Deicke, president and founder of Belmar Cares, said.

