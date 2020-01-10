Midnight run on boardwalk supports first-responder hotline

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Most on New Year’s Eve would prefer to spend their time with family, friends and loved ones, whether celebrating or reminiscing, in a comfortable place to bring in the new year.

But for one group, when the clock strikes midnight signifying a new year, they are outside in the cold, running for a cause.

The Run for the Call is a fun-run to raise awareness and funds for Copline, an international law enforcement hotline, which serves as a helpline for any first responders suffering from trauma as a result of their work.

This year’s run began at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve along the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.

“It’s an incredibly inconvenient time to run, it is cold and miserable, no matter how good the weather is going to be,” said Stephanie Samuels, creator and founder of the helpline. “It just really reminds us that we’ve got officers all over this country that leave their loved ones on New Year’s Eve and say goodbye and they’re not necessarily going to come home.”

Locally, Run for the Call had about 40 people attend the event on the boardwalk despite the chilly weather, according to Ms. Samuels, and raised $15,000 for Copline. A few participants even joined in the run beyond the boardwalk, she said. One person ran from Wisconsin and two from Texas. A Copline New Year’s Run also took place in Carlsbad, California, with 20 participants.

