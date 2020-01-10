Beach parent forms new group for families and students

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Parents of the Point Pleasant Beach School District are banding together to form a needed supportive community group for students and parents in the district.

The new Special Education Parent Advisory Group [SEPAG] hopes to serve as a caring network for families, bringing them together to build a community of support, all to better meet the needs of the students and their families.

Lindsay Moberg, who organized the group, said she is excited to reach out to families and grow this important piece of the district.

“As a parent of a child with special needs, I know the importance of getting essential interventions, trainings, support in and out of the classroom, qualified staff, and up-to-date programs to help guide our children to be the best they can be,” said Ms. Moberg. “This SEPAG group is working to make sure that not only does all of this happen, but that we build a community to support parents and children who may have circumstances that are not typical or average.

“Our nonprofit group’s main function is to support the families of children in our school district who may have learning challenges, disabilities, emotional needs, and even students who are gifted,” she added.

The group is working in conjunction with the cooperation of the Point Pleasant Beach School District.

