Council will modify meetings to spur resident participation

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Newly-minted Mayor Christopher Campion swore in a new council member and advanced plans to expedite and increase accessibility to borough council meetings, during the council’s annual reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 6.

After appointing Councilman John Casagrande to office, he proposed a reshuffled meeting format and announced weekly mayor’s office hours and consistent livestream coverage of future council meetings.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with everybody up here,” Mr. Campion said. “And I’m very much looking forward to what 2020 is going to bring, and the direction we’re going.”

Mr. Casagrande, who was selected from a batch of three candidates, will serve out the remainder of Mr. Campion’s term on borough council, which Mr. Campion left to become mayor.

“Mostly recently, I have been working with the leadership of the borough on the joint insurance fund program,” said Mr. Casagrande, who has lived in Spring Lake Heights since 2005. “I had put forward my name as willing to contribute [to the borough] … and it turns out there was opportunity to serve out the rest of this term with the borough council. So, I’m excited to join the team and do that.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.