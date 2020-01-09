Bradley Beach gets new organization to promote business

BRADLEY BEACH — Nearly two years after the collapse of the Bradley Beach Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Gary Engelstad has announced the creation of a new organization to help promote borough businesses.

The announcement was made on Jan. 1, at the borough’s first council meeting of the year.

“I am pleased and excited to announce the creation and incorporation of a new not-for-profit, the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance in 2020,” Mayor Engelstad said. “This new town alliance between business owners, not for profits and residents is a recommendation of the Bradley Beach strategic plan endorsed by our task force.”

“Let’s get ourselves out of the mindset of the old chamber of commerce, this is an actual working group that will tackle the issues that business owners deal with and makes a better Main Street not just for the business owners but those who live here and go to those businesses,” the mayor added.

The new organization aims to strengthen economic development “through promotion, networking, outreach, social media and other means,” the mayor said.

Amy Hall, the borough’s tourism director who was appointed last year, will lead the organization.

The Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance Planning Committee will be made up of four officers. Two are business owners and two are borough residents.

Simone Hazel, owner of Stockroom, on Main street, and Andre Zapata, who owns Panchos and Juanchos, also on Main Street, will be joined by Doug Jung, who serves on the borough’s planning board, and Paula Gavin, who last year helped the borough to initiate its strategic planning process.

In the future, officers of the alliance’s board will be elected by the full membership of the organization.

The organization, according to Mayor Engelstad, is a 501c[6] non-profit. Such organizations are business associations, similar to that of a chamber of commerce, that promote local businesses without generating a profit.

