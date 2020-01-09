Belmar baking prodigy goes on Kids Baking Championship

BELMAR — A borough native has made it to the next round of Monday night’s Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

Anthony Fontanez, 12, beat out thousands of other competitors from across the country to be named as one of the 12 child bakers to make it to the televised competition, which premiered on Jan. 6.

To make it into the competition was a challenge onto itself, according to his mother Maria Fontanez. After filling out an application, Anthony had to make a five-minute-long video of himself, followed by multiple online interviews with the producers of the show. He was also flown out to California for a live interview with the producer and a mini baking challenge.

“I was really excited because I didn’t want to go home already and I was screaming and jumping in the hotel room, I was really excited,” Anthony said about first hearing he would make it to the televised competition.

Anthony’s baking journey started three years ago. He was inspired to start after watching episodes of the Kids Baking Championship, which is in its eighth season.

“I was actually watching the show and I saw all the kids and they were like my age doing it and I wanted to do it so I started experimenting with all these recipes and then I started developing my own recipes and now I am pretty good at it,” Anthony said, adding that his favorite things to bake are French macaroons and cakes.

