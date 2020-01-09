12th annual LADACIN Plunge set for Saturday, Jan. 18

MANASQUAN — Hundreds are expected to plunge into the cold Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Jan. 18, to benefit an organization that serves individuals with developmental and physical disabilities.

The 12th annual LADACIN Plunge will be held at Main Beach in Manasquan in support of the the LADACIN [Lifetime Assistance for Developmental and Challenging Individual Needs] Network.

According to Joseph Russell, the event organizer, $904,780 has been raised since the inaugural plunge and this year the event is set to surpass $1 million raised for LADACIN.

“It is a big year for us as this year we should surpass $1 million raised by this event,” he said, adding the “event has grown considerably” over the years.

Over the past several years the proceeds have helped fund adult programs; occupational, physical and speech therapies; and critical repairs and improvements in residences.

Mr. Russell was inspired to organize the plunge by his cousin Elizabeth “Liz” Hartnett who is a client of LADACIN Network.

