The sounds of roaring cheers will fill the air on Sunday, Feb. 2, as Super Bowl LIV 2020 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Miami, Florida. Football fans in Monmouth and Ocean counties and all over the country will cheer on their favored team in this head-to-head matchup the NFL season has led up to. While the teams playing in the ultimate face-off are unknown until the end of the playoffs, football fans are already looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday.

The big game means big Super Bowl parties that are sure to be fun for the die-hard football fans as well as fair weather spectators. Super Bowl means football, a huge halftime show, plenty of commercials and specials fit for a lineman at local area bars. Still figuring out where you will be come kick off? This game day guide may just help with that decision.

PROVING GROUND – HIGHLANDS

Celebrate Super Bowl LIV with $3 Bud Lights, $6 Absolut drinks, $7 Seltzer Fishbowls and a buffet. Those in attendance can also enter to win a Yeti cooler.

EVENTIDE GRILLE – SEA BRIGHT

Cheer on the big game at Eventide where every NFL game is happy hour featuring $2 off all drinks, food specials and more.

BAR ANTICIPATION – LAKE COMO

Enjoy a no-cover, huge Super Bowl Party with 70 TVs and a giant screen, free buffet, amazing giveaways and a DJ and emcee will run the day. Beer specials include $2.50 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Miller Lite bottles, $6.50 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Corona and Corona Light bottles.

LEGGETT’S – MANASQUAN

Free Super Bowl Pig Roast hosted by Leggett’s. Drink specials include: $2.25 Bud & Bud Lights, $5 Tito’s Mixed Drinks and $4 Bon & Viv Black Cherry Spiked Seltzers.

RIVER ROCK – BRICK

Make your reservation for River Rock’s 2020 Super Bowl Party. Reserve a seat at the bar or reserve a table for the Best Super Bowl Party in Ocean County with a 28-foot video wall and 40 TVs. $20 per person includes reserved seat from 5 p.m. to end of game, tailgate party with plenty of apps until 6:15 p.m., game room with pong, cornhole and more, [almost] half-time all-you-can-eat buffet, giveaways and great prizes throughout the game and DJ Matty K and his shenanigans.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS

It’s on at MJ’s. The Big Game Viewing Party features $3 draft beers, $4 shots, $5 house wines and $6 bar cocktails from 6 to 11 p.m. in the bar area only. Only select brand draft beers and shots offered. The Big Game Catering is also available so contact your go-to MJ’s location for additional information.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP – JACKSON

Enjoy game-day food and drink specials featuring a $6-$8 bar menu, $2 Miller Lite drafts, $4 White Claws, $5 Jack Daniels and Jameson drinks and more.

IVY LEAGUE & CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL – HOWELL

Featuring NFL Sunday Ticket on 16 HDTVs. Watch the Super Bowl with food and drink specials at both locations.

BEACON 70 – BRICK

Watch Super Bowl LIV on an 18-foot video wall and 60 screens all in hi-def stadium surround sound. Featuring DJ Funsize and MC Joe Gell as well as plenty of giveaways, 36 beers to choose from, great cocktails and game day platters.

PIG & PARROT SANDBAR – BRIELLE

Catch all the Super Bowl action at Pig and Parrot featuring drink specials, giveaways and more.

BUM ROGERS – SEASIDE PARK

Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with a full NFL package on over 30 TVs with food and drink specials.

REEF & BARREL – MANASQUAN

Watch the Super Bowl at Reef & Barrel featuring drink specials from their NFL 1st & 10 Menu including $1 mugs and half-price wings.

SIMKO’S GRILL – NEPTUNE

Enjoy Super Bowl LIV on 18 TVs featuring drink specials including $3 pints, $5 Tito’s and beer bucket specials.

MONMOUTH PARK – OCEANPORT

Watch the Super Bowl game at Monmouth Park’s William Hill Sports Book with drink and food specials.