There may be a reprieve in holiday celebrations at the moment, but Asbury Park’s annual Beerfest brings a wave of energy and excitement to the boardwalk this month. Asbury Park Boardwalk and the WRAT radio station present the tenth annual Asbury Park Beerfest 2020 – “Cheers to Beers” on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26, at the iconic Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave.

BRING ON THE NEW YEAR WITH BEERFEST 2020

Just like years past, this year’s Beerfest, which is held annually the weekend before the Super Bowl, will be broken down into three sessions over the course of the two-day event: two Saturday sessions and one Sunday session.

James Douglas, co-manager of the Asbury Park Beerfest, shared with Night & Day magazine what he is most looking forward to at this year’s event. “The energy the event brings to the building, boardwalk and the surrounding community,” he said. “It truly is great to see all the visitors Beerfest brings to Asbury Park in the middle of winter!”

Since Beerfest’s inception in 2011, organizers and presenters have worked hard each year to grow the event and ensure new additions are added and fan favorites over the years continue to make their comeback for another year.

“We have expanded our food selections and added more local NJ breweries,” shared Douglas. “Of course, all the national favorites will make their return.”

Beerfest 2020-goers can also look forward to new beers added to the lineup this year. “Since Beerfest is truly about beer, adding new breweries with their specialties is always something we strive for,” he said.

With the growing popularity of Asbury Park Beerfest it comes as no surprise that sessions continue to sell out earlier and earlier each year. The 2019 Beerfest was the fastest the Saturday sessions had sold out and 2020 seems to be following suit with both Saturday sessions selling out quickly.

“It’s great to see the event grow in popularity with each year,” he added. “The level of anticipation just surrounding the announced date is truly amazing!

“It has become an annual event for so many.”

BREWERIES MAKING THEIR DEBUT AND RETURN

Douglas shared Best Beer winner Icarus Brewing will be one of the breweries making a return to Beerfest as well as local favorites like Asbury Park Brewery. New additions Source Brewing and Dogfish Head Brewing will also be showcasing their products for Beerfest 2020.

“There will be ciders again and the returning old-style beers, but not bars,” he explained. “This year there will be a NJ Beer Bar.” The Beer Muscle Competition will return again this year, according to Douglas.

While beer is at the forefront of this event, there are plenty of food vendors for guests to look forward to that will pair perfectly with their favorite brew. This year’s food vendors are MOGO Tacos, Windmill, Simply Southern, Waffle Cabin, El Lechon de Negron, The Anchor’s Bend, Asbury Oyster Bar and Chank’s Grab-N-Go Pizza.

And, of course, the event will showcase various entertainment in Convention Hall as well. “We always have DJ’s, WRAT Contests and Giveaways and the popular Ocean Avenue Stompers,” said Douglas.

MORE TO ASBURY PARK BEERFEST 2020

The Asbury Park Beerfest is proud to support Best Day Foundation, Clean Ocean Action and Officer Down NJ charities. Hops for Awareness is another that was added to this year’s list of charities. Hops for Awareness is “brewing” awareness and support to improve the lives of individuals with special needs.

“We hope to accomplish our goals by coming together to celebrate while raising funds,” said Douglas about Beerfest’s support of these charities. “The funds raised will be utilized to support programs in our local communities both directly and indirectly.”

“We are also very proud, our very own Asbury Park Police and Fire departments are also part of Beerfest every year.”

CHEERS TO BEERS

Make sure to mark your calendars for Beerfest 2020 if you haven’t yet because the 10th annual event of its kind is sure to be a great time for all who attend. While Saturday sessions are sold out, Sunday tickets are still available with one session from noon to 4 p.m.

“Sunday is really a great day to enjoy the event, so if you did not get a ticket for Saturday absolutely grab one for Sunday,” exclaimed Douglas. “While they last of course!”

Tickets can be purchased for $44 in advance and $48 at the door plus applicable service charges and fees at ticketmaster.com and Stone Pony box office.

Beerfest attendees will receive a map when they enter the event, which will provide any other additional information needed to make the most of their experience.

“All the great information is contained on the map each customer receives upon entry,” said Douglas. “It is a great way to navigate all that Beerfest has to offer, plus it will let everyone know how to vote for their favorite beer.”

Each year, Beerfest proves to be more than just an annual event, and is actually a celebration among friends and family that people look forward to year in and year out. Beerfest 2020 will be no exception to the rule.