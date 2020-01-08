Are you ready to take a polar plunge?

Make a splash at the 2020 LADACIN Plunge in support of the J. Michael Hartnett Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 18, with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Leggett’s Sand Bar, 217 First Ave., Manasquan. During the 12th annual Polar Bear Plunge, brave plungers will head into the Atlantic Ocean on Manasquan Main Beach at 12:30 p.m. The post -event festivities will be back at Leggett’s. For more information and to register for the plunge, visit ladacin.org.

The Rotary Club of Asbury Park presents the 12th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 25, with registration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with coffee and bagels at McLoone’s Supper Club, 1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, to benefit Holiday Express and Rotary Eye Rescue. There will be a welcome to plungers and prizes at 10:45 a.m. Join the coolest event of the season with the plunge taking place at 11 a.m. followed by a party with Moroccan Sheepherders kicking off at 11:30 a.m. All plungers registered by Jan. 15 will receive a Polar Plunge T-shirt. For more information, visit rotarypolarplunge.org.

Union Beach Recreation will host its second annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., at the Union Beach beachfront. This year plungers will brave the chilly water to support an incredible organization called Jason’s Dream for Kids. The after-party will take place at American Legion 321 following the plunge. Plungers and attendees are welcome and Union Beach Recreation encourages you to come by yourself or create a team of plungers and see what team can raise the most for Jason’s Dream. For more information on the plunge, visit Union Beach Recreation on Facebook or unionbeachrecreation.com.

St. Mary School hosts the 2020 Polar Plunge for Catholic Education on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Sea Bright Municipal Beach. The AOH Polar Bear Plunge was started in 2007 by the members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 2 Monmouth County, NJ, for the purpose of supporting Catholic education. Monies raised by the event are used to fund scholarships, financial aid, endowments, and facilities projects, in an effort to help schools maintain enrollment levels. For more information, visit the 2020 Polar Plunge for Catholic Education Event Facebook Page or stmaryes.org.