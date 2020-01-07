Peter A. Flipse, 92, formerly of Paterson, Brick and Point Pleasant Borough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall Township.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan [Connor] Flipse in 2002 and by his grandson, Peter Flipse Dorian, in 2003. Surviving are his five devoted daughters, Pamela Fuchs
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)