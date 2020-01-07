Peter A. Flipse, 92, formerly of Paterson, Brick and Point Pleasant Borough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall Township.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan [Connor] Flipse in 2002 and by his grandson, Peter Flipse Dorian, in 2003. Surviving are his five devoted daughters, Pamela Fuchs