Locals among two dozen arrested in THC-infused candy scheme

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Two residents of local towns were among the 24 suspects arrested as the result of a year-long investigation led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit targeting a large-scale marijuana and THC distribution network operating throughout Monmouth, Ocean and Bergen counties as well as parts of New York, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni Tuesday.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation On The Ropes,” uncovered a scheme to secretly convert legitimate candies, including the popular Nerds Rope and Sour Patch candy brands, to an illegal THC-infused product, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Among those arrested and charged are Jason M. Lambros, 21, of Point Pleasant Beach, who is charged with disorderly persons offenses of Possession of Marijuana Under 50 grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Daniel J. Riley, 25, of Brick Township, who is charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and/or Hashish in Excess of 25 pounds, first degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and/or Hashish in Excess of 25 pounds, first degree Maintaining and Operating a Facility for the Production of Marijuana, and fourth degree Possession of Marijuana and/or Hashish in Excess of 50 grams.

“Operation On The Ropes” culminated with the execution of over a dozen search warrants resulting in the seizure of approximately 21,000 packages of candy infused with suspected THC, 1,100 lbs. of suspected marijuana, and over 6,000 flavored THC vape cartridges, all with an estimated street value of $1.9 million.

The illegal operation utilized a warehouse in Manalapan Township and a hangar at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township as production and storage facilities.

