Gulls win big in B Central clash

POINT BEACH — The Point Beach wrestling team won big and lost small in a 45-23 victory over B Central rival Shore Regional at home, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The Garnet Gulls overcame a 23-15 deficit by winning its next six matches in a row, making a strong claim for the B Central title.

“In the matches we won, we were getting bonus points,” head coach Jeff Bower said. “I think our guys down low did a good job, you are always preparing for the worst when your prepping for the match, you try to stay ahead of the curve.”

Senior Jared Kerr [160] entered the third period down 8-2 to Shore’s AJ Stuart, but tied the bout 9-9 by scoring a takedown in the final 10 seconds. Kerr countered a sprawl from Stuart and then spun around for two points to seal the overtime victory.

“I knew I just had to suck it up and get a win for the team, work until I couldn’t work anymore and keep working,” Kerr said. “I was definitely disappointed with the way I wrestled in the beginning, but happy I could push myself further than he could.”

Junior Jason Schulz [170] and senior George Kaiafas [182] followed Kerr’s victory with back-to-back pins. The Gulls put the match out of reach after earning two-consecutive forfeits for junior Josh Ramos [195] and senior Jason Sherlock [220].

Senior Liam Buday defeated Joe Graci 7-3 in the final match of the night.

Junior Riley Simon [132] came up big down low for the Garnet Gulls. Trailing 13-6, Simon defeated Gabe Scalise 14-8, a second-place finisher in District 20 a season ago. Junior Justin Mazzatta [126] saved Beach points by avoiding the tech fall, losing 13-0 to Ross Dougherty.

“It shows how hard I work, but also how hard everyone works in the group,” Simon said. “We all push each other, the coaches push us, we all work so hard.”

Beach’s win comes a year after losing twice to Shore Regional last season, first, for the division title and again for the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I Championship. The Gulls made a claim for B Central with Beach and Shore deciding the division champion every year since 2007.

“I think we kind of claimed it back,” Kaiafas said. “I think we showed them who it belongs to.”

