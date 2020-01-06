William J. Moore

William J. Moore, 84, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Bill graduated from Manasquan High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Monmouth College in 1962, a master