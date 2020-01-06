Ron Leibowitz

Ron Leibowitz, 74, of Four Seasons, Wall Township, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous struggle with numerous medical issues related to spinal cord damage.

He was born Aug. 7, 1945 in Elizabeth and was raised in Plainfield. He graduated from Plainfield High School and The Computer Programming Institute of New