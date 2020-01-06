Guy Christopher Lueddeke, 63, of Brattleboro, Vermont transitioned to his final destination bravely and peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019 at Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire with his loving family by his side.

Born in Coral Gables, Florida on Nov. 11, 1956 to the late James D. Lueddeke and Judith M. Gibson, Sea Girt