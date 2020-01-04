Kanitra, Testa and Vitale take oath of office in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A new era in Point Pleasant Beach politics began on Saturday as Mayor Paul Kanitra and borough council members Arlene Testa and Doug Vitale took their oaths of office in a meeting room filled with family, friends and residents.

Mr. Kanitra, Ms. Testa and Mr. Vitale will join council members Bob Santanello and Andy Cortes and the borough’s newly appointed Council President Tom Migut.

With a festive but resolute demeanor, Mayor Kanitra thanked his supporters and laid out his plans for the future of Point Pleasant Beach.

“What an incredibly humbling turnout this is today,” he said. “And I mean that in every sense possible. To see so many friends, neighbors, family members and fellow elected officials from across the state, truly puts into perspective just what this moment means and how important it is for us to lead this town in the right direction.”

The mayor praised his running mates Ms. Testa and Mr. Vitale for their hard work this past year.

“We did this together and I’m so excited to start the new phase of this journey with you both.”

