Eight juveniles arrested in violent scuffle at Maple Leaf condos

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Eight juveniles were arrested Friday, police said, following a riot-like scene at the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex that left one officer with minor injuries.

According to police, officers arrived at 254 Sawmill Road at about 3:45 p.m. in response to reports of a fight involving six to eight people.

“Officers attempted to investigate what had transpired when a juvenile female began to walk away refusing one of the officers’ order to stop,” Brick Police Sergeant James Kelly said. “During that encounter the juvenile turned and spit on the officer. At that point the officer placed the female under arrest.”

A crowd of more than a dozen people formed, threatening to kill the officers, he said.

“The crowd continued yelling, threatening and taunting the officers. Despite the officers’ attempts to keep the crowd away, several members of the crowd kept pushing up against them and pushing past the officers with one officer being struck,” Sgt. Kelly said.

More Brick officers were called to the scene, as well as officers from the Point Pleasant Borough and Toms River Police Departments.

Sgt. Kelly said the crowd grew larger and continued to neglect officers’ orders leading to seven additional arrests.

“All were charged with riot and additional charges which ranged from aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.”

Those arrested ranged in age from 14 to 17 and were residents of the complex. Due to their ages, their names were not released, police said. They were taken to a juvenile detention center.

One officer was treated by Brick Police EMS for minor injuries, police said.

