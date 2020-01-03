Grand jury to get sexual assault case against probation officer

TOMS RIVER — The case against a state probation officer accused of sexually assaulting a probationer under his supervision appears to be headed to a grand jury after a plea deal fell through, for the second time, in court on Friday.

The probation officer, Henry C. Cirignano, 49, of Adam Street in Wall Township, had been expected to offer a guilty plea when he appeared before state Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels on Friday afternoon, Jan. 3.

His attorney, Mitchell Ansell, requested a postponement, saying his client wanted more time to go over the details of a negotiated plea agreement, and to discuss it with his family.

But Thomas Fichter, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, noted that the matter had already been adjourned once before, in October in a different court. He said if Mr. Cirignano did not accept the plea agreement on Friday, the prosecutor would withdraw it and take the case to a grand jury on Jan. 21 or 22.

“We have been ready to take this case to a grand jury, really since last summer,” Mr. Fitcher said.

Judge Daniels declined to allow any further adjournments, and said the state may proceed with taking the case to a grand jury or try to work out a further plea deal.

Mr. Cirignano was arrested on Feb. 4, 2019, on charges related to the sexual assault of a woman he supervised under probation in Monmouth County, and with official misconduct. On Feb. 11, he was released from the Ocean County Jail on conditions ordered by the court.

On April 1, 2019, he was re-arrested on new charges of witness tampering, making terroristic threats and contempt of court.

Mr. Cirignano faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

