Lavallette looks to refine beach operations in 2020

LAVALLETTE — With the start of the new year, The Ocean Star reached out to Mayor Walter LaCicero to explore upcoming happenings, challenges and issues leading Lavallette into 2020.

The mayor said the borough will continue to focus on infrastructure and maintaining a low tax rate.

“I’m satisfied with our work, we continue to keep the tax rate stable and low,” said the mayor. “We continue to update our infrastructure, maintenance and repair of older facilities. It’s important and we do what we need to do to keep things going.

“We’re going to continue on keeping our budget stable, our taxes the lowest in the area and our services the highest,” he said.

For the new year, the mayor said the council will look to improve beach operations up and down the borough.

“We’re just looking to refine our beach operations as far as access for [persons with] handicaps, and just the entire process of maintaining, raking, cleaning, monitoring, all that stuff is new,” said Mr. LaCicero.

