Brick schools hire new superintendent

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District announced the hiring of a new superintendent under a five-year contract worth nearly $1 million.

Thomas G. Farrell will be the district’s new superintendent, a position that has been temporarily held by the district’s Human Resources director Sean Cranston in August after the previous superintendent, Gerard Dalton, abruptly resigned in June.

Compensation for the new superintendent will be $197,500, pro-rated, in 2019-2020, $197,500 in 2020-2021, $202,931 in 2021-2022, $206,990 in 2022-2023 and $211,130 in 2023-2024

According to a statement released by the district, Mr. Farrell has been the shared Superintendent of Schools for Shore Regional High School and the West Long Branch School District for the past seven years. He began his educational career in Toms River.

Mr. Farrell acknowledged the difficult financial situation that the district is in as a result of the state’s drastic aid cuts, but said he believes he can lead the district to continue to be successful.

“We all know that Brick schools has some challenging times ahead, but I am confident that there is a lot of talent in the district already and that if all stakeholders work together, we will be successful,” Mr. Farrell said in a statement.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.