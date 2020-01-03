Brick mayor seeks unity in 2020

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Going into 2020, Brick Township Mayor John Ducey is preaching one resounding message for Brick Township: Unity.

“2020 is the year of unity in Brick with residents working together from both parts of town, of all ages and from all different backgrounds for one common goal — to make Brick an even better place than it is right now,” the mayor told The Ocean Star this week.

“We will fight if we have to. We will work out a compromise if possible, but most of all we will do it together as one town and as one unit to continue making Brick better every single day.”

Brick Township had a great 2019, which saw vacant storefronts filled and the 25th Summerfest celebrations at Windward Beach Park. But the township also faced adversity, as the school district closed its first elementary school [Herbertsville] as a consequence of drastic state aid cuts.

The mayor, who protested with the school administration at the Statehouse in Trenton in March and has been critical of the state Department of Education’s decision to not release the formula by which state aid is determined, said a main priority for the township in 2020 is to unite behind restoring the district’s lost aid. If unmitigated, Brick will lose over $20 million in five years, which will devastate the district and, ultimately, property values.

