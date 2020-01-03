Borough sues homeowner over unauthorized golf ball net

BRIELLE — Borough officials are suing homeowner Ronald Dana, the owner of a 65-foot-tall, 130-foot-wide net on Riverview Drive, following Mr. Dana’s failure to remove the structure after losing an appeal before the Brielle Planning Board last autumn. Mr. Dana has responded by filing a countersuit against the borough and the Manasquan River Golf Club, which the net borders.

Mr. Dana claimed the net is needed to protect his wife and property from incoming golf balls, when seeking a zoning variance from the Brielle Planning Board last year. But in October, the Brielle Planning Board unanimously denied the C[2] variance Mr. Dana had failed to obtain prior to building the barrier in 2018.

Neighbors have been vocal in their opposition to the net for months, packing council chambers during Mr. Dana’s appeals process to air their concerns, which included the net’s potential to negatively affect property values in the area.

