New mayor prepares for new role in 2020

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Board of Commissioner newcomer Ed Bonanno is eager for the year ahead, when he is expected to be named the borough’s mayor and work alongside commissioners John Magrini and Robert Mahon.

Avon’s form of government is a three-member board of commissioners. The three highest vote getters of candidates running for the seats then decide on who will be mayor among those three at the first organizational meeting of the year. Historically, Mr. Magrini said, the highest vote getter from November takes over as mayor.

“I’m looking forward to working with all of the commissioners moving forward in 2020,” Mr. Bonanno said of Mr. Magrini and Mr. Mahon. “We have some really good people involved in the town, both in government and all the people that volunteer. I think we can really do some great things.”

He said he wants to make the streets throughout the borough even safer than they already are, particularly during the summer months, which bring heavy traffic.

Mr. Bonanno said a focus on improvements to the north end of the borough will continue in 2020.

“We want to develop the north end of town in a way that fits the character of the town,” he said.

The plans could include construction of townhomes in the area, subject to the interest of potential developers and approval by the planning board, according to Mr. Magrini, who served as mayor during 2019.

