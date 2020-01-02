Motivational writer to speak at Brielle Public Library

BRIELLE — Author Anne Dennish wants to help attendees attain their goals at “A New Year, A New You,” a book-signing and motivational coaching session to be held at the Brielle Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ms. Dennish, a Wall Township resident, will offer advice and inspiration for the new year, and read selections from her latest book, “Each Breath Along the Journey.”

“We’re always happy to support local authors,” said Library Director Leslie Naughton. “[January] is always a good time of year to start fresh.”

Ms. Dennish is the nom de plume of Nanci Smith, a survivor of domestic violence, abuse and breast cancer. These past experiences inform “Each Breath Along the Journey,” which she self-published through Xlibris in late 2019.

“My main goal is to say to everybody, ‘Anything you want in life, you can have,’” Ms. Dennish said, explaining her ethos. “Everything begins with you … I’m trying to psych people up, to say, ‘It’s a new year. Let’s do it.’”

