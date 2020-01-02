Main Street development a borough priority for 2020

LAKE COMO — The primary goal for Lake Como in the coming year is to move forward with improvements to Main Street, according to Mayor Kevin Higgins.

“The Ad Hoc Committee and the Planning Board will be reporting out to the council at the second meeting in January in preparation for these goals,” he said.

Throughout the year, the borough had been working on plans for the improvements. Measures approved by the borough council have included authorizations for an electric vehicle charging station and new lighting on Main Street.

The electric vehicle charging station, according to the borough, will likely be placed outside of Borough Hall.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.