Four-legged pals hit the books in Sea Girt

SEA GIRT — What’s better than hanging with a dog? Hanging with multiple dogs at the Sea Girt Library of course.

Every fourth Thursday of the month, dogs of all shapes and sizes and their two-legged friends spend time with children of all backgrounds in the reading room of the Sea Girt Library.

“Therapy dog visits are also an early literacy program,” Sea Girt Library Director Lisa Luke said. “Children who are learning to read or may be reluctant readers get satisfaction out of reading to dogs, who are non judgemental. Not only do therapy dogs bring canine calm to our library, they help spread the joy of reading.”

And what has been helpful for children as they read and grow with the dogs, has been just as therapeutic for the dogs and handlers themselves.

Carol Bardo and her 6-year-old Dalmatian, Molly, have been a team for five years. Dogs have to be at least a year old to participate, Ms. Bardo said.

“She started on her birthday. She was all ready to go and certified,” she said.

Ms. Bardo, who has been involved with the organization for 16 years, is also an evaluator for Bright and Beautiful and tested a lot of the dogs that visit the Sea Girt Library, too.

Judy and Philip Yarrberg and their three Rough Collies are out and about in the community 4 to 5 days a week, they said.

“After we retired, we wanted something to do, so we decided to take the dogs for their K9 good citizen’s test. We enjoy it so much,” Ms. Yarrberg said.

