Budget, infrastructure, services remain focus in 2020

SEA GIRT — The borough’s focus for 2020 will include maintenance of services, improvements to infrastructure and controlling costs, Mayor Ken Farrell said.

“I think we have the best services around. I want to keep the town beautiful. It’s not that hard to do when you have all the great folks that live in this town,” he said

Revitalization of the borough’s center, the area including and surrounding the Sea Girt library, remains a high priority.

“There’s a committee working on goals for the downtown area,” Mr. Farrell said.

Those goals include an expansion of the library, which left the Monmouth County Library System, following a November 2018 referendum. The scope of the expansion plan, which includes news space for borough offices and official and community meetings, has been a source of controversy, which is expected to be resolved by another referendum in November of 2020.

“I want to continue to maintain our vital infrastructure,” Mayor Farrell said, adding that the borough will also be working on improvements to Second Avenue during 2020, thanks to a $200,000 grant received from the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT.]

He said the borough is also determined to control costs, noting that the amount of revenue Sea Girt raises through taxation has not increased since he became mayor in 2012.

“We want to keep lowering taxes on the local level,” Mayor Farrell said.

