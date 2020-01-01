Report: Jersey Shore faces worst-case sea level rise

Rising sea levels and intensifying coastal storms will have repercussions around the world, but a new state report states that Jersey Shore communities should be prepared for the worst of it.

According to the 2019 report of the Science and Technical Advisory Panel, released by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] on Dec. 12, sea levels have already increased a foot more at the Jersey Shore over the last century than the global mean.

“New Jersey is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and we must work together to be more resilient against a rising sea and future storms,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “The data presented in this report will not only guide the Interagency Council’s decisions but will also advise future generations of leaders on how to best mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.”

Some shore communities that bore the brunt of Superstorm Sandy seven years ago, are already preparing for a future of more frequent flooding and more costly storms.

Belmar Borough Council President Tom Brennan said that while the projections are dire, better planning can do much to protect the shore.

Mr. Brennan, who serves as liaison to Belmar’s environmental commission, said that despite the discouraging tone of the report, “I think it’s really important that communities do not lose hope. These are issues that can be dealt with if we plan smart and if we start planning now.”

According to the report, the sea level at the shore has already increased by 1.5 feet at the shore since 1911. The global mean for sea level rise is .6 feet during that period.

New Jersey coastal areas have at least a 66 percent chance of experiencing a rise in sea level between .5 to 1.1 feet between 2000 and 2030 and .9 to 2.1 feet between 2000 and 2050, according to the report, which was commissioned by the NJDEP and prepared by a team of climate scientists at Rutgers University.

By 2100, sea levels at the Jersey Shore could rise as much as 6.3 feet, if fossil fuel consumption increases.

