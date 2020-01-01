Heights students shine in annual geography bee

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Eighteen Spring Lake Heights Elementary students put their world knowledge to the test at the school’s geography bee held on Thursday, Dec. 19. The bee is a longstanding tradition at the school, according to organizer and teacher Kevin Preston, who said it has been held annually for over 40 years.

After an over 90-minute-long competition, seventh-grader Bridget Freeman was declared the victor. Eighth-grader Ryan McBride and seventh-grader Richard Khayan took second and third place, respectively.

“Spelling bees are, of course, a classic tradition,” Mr. Preston said. “But geography is a lost skill among students nowadays … so, we really put an emphasis on it at this school. We’re proud to say our students have always been very impressive in their geography knowledge.”

The Spring Lake Heights bee is a component of a national tournament sponsored by National Geographic, the GeoBee. As school champion, Bridget will now take an online test to qualify for the state GeoBee championship in March.

