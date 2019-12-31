‘Slime the Chef’ was all in fun for a good cause

MANASQUAN — Local businesses partnered up to bring children a fun-filled day with slime, all the while raising funds and awareness for Common Ground Grief Center.

“Santa’s Slime Kitchen” was hosted at Blend on Main on Monday, Dec. 23, and was sponsored by Compound Kings, a Point Pleasant Beach-based company that makes slime. The event featured a visit from Santa, a slime lab, cookies and other activities.

The day closed out with the much anticipated “Slime the Chef.” With a countdown from 10, attendees cheered and laughed while Chef Lou Smith of Blend on Main was drenched in gallons of pink slime that came pouring down from the bucket of a Manasquan fire truck.

Mr. Smith said he’s been a supporter of Common Ground for years and wanted to raise money for the organization because, “There’s a need for it and you’ve got to do stuff beyond yourself.”

He said he wanted to do something for “a great organization” and help give them the resources they need to help others.

“They help deal with the worst part of life — death. For kids to deal with it, they need a place to go through that … it’s tough stuff,” Mr. Smith said.

