Jingle Bell Run arthritis fundraiser rang up success

LAKE COMO — Close to 400 runners, walkers and volunteers participated in the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run earlier this month, raising $43,160 for arthritis research.

The Jingle Bell Run took place at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como on Dec. 7. Collectively throughout 2019, The Arthritis Foundation has raised $200,000 with runs in New Jersey. The funds raised will support adults and children living with arthritis in local communities.

Emily Meyers, development director for New Jersey’s Arthritis Foundation and Jingle Bell Run race organizer, said, “Events like Jingle Bell Run are vital to the Arthritis Foundation. Jingle Bell Run and Walk to Cure Arthritis are opportunities for arthritis warriors to come together to raise funds and awareness for the cause. For many, these events also serve as a first introduction to the Arthritis Foundation. Many people do not know the prevalence of arthritis in both children and adults under the age of 65, so events like these are able to educate the community.”

Ms. Meyers said, “The start of Jingle Bell Run is always my favorite. We had very inspiring words from our Youth Honoree [Audrey Calise], as well as our Adult Honoree [Tracy Gable]. You can tell they truly resonated with the crowd. Since everyone receives jingle bells for their shoes, you can hear everyone jingling down 16th Avenue.”

