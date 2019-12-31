Cleta A. White

Cleta A. White, 81, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Brandywine in Brick surrounded by her loving family.

Cleta was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania and raised in Ocean Grove. Cleta lived most of her life in Neptune and Wall Township. She was a 1956 graduate of Neptune High School, then