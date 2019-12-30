Joanne Perry McKenna

Joanne Perry McKenna, 65, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer.

A resident of Wall Township, New Jersey for 28 years, she was born in 1953 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to her parents James Perry Sr. and June [Harrison] Perry. She attended Henry Hudson