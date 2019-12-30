Janice Felmly Wurfel

By
Star News Group Staff
-
62 views

Janice Felmly Wurfel, Brielle’s “Cover Girl,” was born to Lloyd M. and Anna Tallman Felmly on Nov. 7, 1923. She had been a cancer survivor since June 19, 1967. She died peacefully on Dec. 16th after a brief illness, looking out at the river and the inlet, attended by her sons, in the