Dorothy M. Gauch

By
Star News Group Staff
-
45 views

Dorothy M. Gauch [Hoaglund], 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

Born in Kearny to the late John and Esther Hoaglund, she has lived in Point Pleasant for 66 years. Mrs. Gauch was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Manasquan; the Presbyterian Women Circles; and the O.E.S