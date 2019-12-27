Classic rides, Santa’s sleigh holiday highlights at ‘Toyland’

POINT PLEASANT — The Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey is celebrating the holiday season with a festive display filled with Christmas decor and a trove of classic rides any car lover would wish to see under the tree on Christmas morning.

“Basically it is ‘Toyland’ and we have a Christmas tree, we have two sets of trains, we’ve got Santa’s post office. In addition we have a couple of cars as well,” Ray Patnaude, display manager, said Monday.

Upon entering the museum, visitors of all ages will feel like they stepped into a winter wonderland, where neatly wrapped presents surround a festive Christmas tree decorated with candy canes and colorful ornaments, wreaths decorate the headlights of the vintage vehicles and even Santa’s bright red sleigh makes an appearance.

“We have a ‘65 Mustang Convertible that is all decked out with Christmas gifts, we have a 1922 Model T Truck that we have Christmas boxes all through it,” Mr. Patnaude said.

“We’ve got a one-horse sleigh, we’ve got an MG Midget, we’ve got a 1957 Metropolitan, which is a little car, and we’ve got a 1954 Kaiser Darrin, which is very unusual. And we’ve got all the decorations as well, wreaths and a lot of toys, plus we’ve got a selection of pedal cars and these cars … have become very collectible and very expensive right now and we have about six or seven of them on display.

“So it is geared toward the youth and it’s kind of attractive, but it is different than what we normally do because our whole thrust is the cars but this time it is more the Christmas theme to appeal to the young people.”

