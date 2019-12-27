Lighting the menorah for religious freedom

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local residents gathered at the Brick Township Municipal Building on Monday to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah and learn some history behind the ancient Jewish tradition.

Rabbi Robert Rubin, of Temple Beth Or on Van Zile Road, led the ceremony, lighting the first two of the eight candles representing the first two nights of Hanukkah with the shamash, the larger “worker candle.”

Rabbi Rubin explained the tradition of Hanukkah is “a story of religious freedom and the fight for freedom.”

The tradition comes from the successful Maccabean Revolt, which overthrew Jersusalem’s foreign Greek rulers in the 2nd century BCE. The victorious underdog Jewish rebels, who the rabbi compared to “infantry fighting tanks” returned to clean out and rededicate their temple, where they found one bottle of “undefiled” oil remaining, which when lit lasted for eight days instead of just one.

“The oil lasted much longer than people thought … and one interpretation is that the oil is symbolic of the Jewish people, who have endured over time with many enemies … We’re still here,” he said.

The rabbi also sang classic Hanukkah songs, both in English and in Hebrew, and explained the tradition of playing dreidel, which has varying origin theories, including that the Jewish people used it as an excuse to gather and practice their faith when it was outlawed, he said.

The rabbi brought unique artifacts from Jerusalem to display, including a 1,500-year-old oil lamp still intact and a coin from the time of the Maccabean Revolt.

