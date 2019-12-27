Bay Head remembers its veterans

BAY HEAD — Borough officials, community members, area veterans and local students came together last week for a ceremony honoring and remembering the brave men and women who gave their lives defending the country’s freedom.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, seven wreaths were placed at the Veterans Park Monument outside Borough Hall as part of a special Wreaths Across America ceremony held to ensure those who proudly served are not forgotten this holiday season.

“I want to honor all of the service men and women out there because you have fought for us and we thank you so very much,” Mayor William Curtis said. “This is to honor you and the fallen that have paid the ultimate price to allow us to do things like this.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501[c][3] nonprofit founded in 1992 with the mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” which every December is carried out by wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 1,600 additional locations across the country, at sea and abroad.

On National Wreaths Across America Day, which was held Saturday, Dec. 14, hundreds of individuals from all walks of life came together to, “Remember fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach children the value of freedom.”

“Shame on us if we forget the service of our veterans,” said David “Mel” Russen, who is a local member of the Wreaths Across America Board of Directors.

“The motto of Wreaths Across America is ‘Remember, Honor and Teach.’ Remember the sacrifice, honor our veterans and teach our children. It is a valuable lesson we need to teach the children. It is hard not to remember. It is my honor to be able to do these ceremonies wherever I am able to do it.”

