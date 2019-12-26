Wall Township modifies affordable-housing plan

WALL TOWNSHIP — An objection by a developer has compelled the township to modify its affordable housing plan.

In July, the township reached a court-negotiated settlement with Fair Share Housing to provide just under 1,000 affordable units through 2025.

But in September, Edgewood Properties Inc. filed an objection to the settlement, stating that it had no intention of constructing any housing on a parcel in southeast Wall bounded by Route 35, Route 34 and Lakewood Road. Edgewood’s withdrawal left a 50-unit gap in Wall’s affordable-housing plan, which officials have been working to fill.

At the township committee’s Dec. 18 meeting, officials gave a PowerPoint presentation showing how they plan to make up the 50 units in a revised settlement plan.

In modifying the plan, officials decided to spread the units among already designated projects instead creating one brand new project with 50 units, in order to reduce the impact. Details about the modified plan are to be posted on the township website, www.wallnj.com.

