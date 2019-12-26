Manasquan BOE mulls changes to grading scale

MANASQUAN — Grading for students in the Manasquan School District may be getting some adjustment in 2020, following a discussion begun at the Dec. 17 meeting of the board of education.

The board received a presentation on the proposed changes from Lesley Kenney, the director of school counseling services.

“In doing some research, I noticed that our grading scale is very unique,” Ms. Kenney said. “In going through the state averages and talking to a lot of college representatives, what we’re finding is that our grading scale is in some ways putting our students at a disadvantage.”

According to the student handbook, the current grading scale is as follows: A, excellent, 93 to 100; B, good, 85 to 92; C, average, 77 to 84; D, passing, 70 to 76; and F, failure, 0 to 69.

Ms. Kenney proposed that the school switch to a 4.0 grading scale adding that it is used by many top performing high schools in the area. With the 4.0 scale an A would be 90 to 100; B, 80 to 89; C, 70 to 79; D, 60 to 69; and F, 0 to 59.

“[It] doesn’t change anything in terms of their [students] GPAs because we’re changing the scale but we’re not changing the actual letter grade,” Ms. Kenney said.

Ms. Kenney said after conducting research the change was supported by members of a committee that was formed last year to look into the grading policy. She said she will provide more information about her proposed changes to the grading scale at the next board meeting in January.

