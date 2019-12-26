H.W. Mountz honors Tom Zarra for contributions to school

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School honored custodian Tom Zarra on Thursday, Dec. 19, with a surprise presentation by the Parent Teacher Association [PTA], thanking him for his kindness and contributions to the school.

PTA co-presidents Kiernan DiFeo and Denise Monello presented Mr. Zarra with a photo signed by everyone in the school and cards made by all of the students.

“This year the PTA has decided to recognize some very important, behind-the-scenes people here at Mountz,” Ms. DiFeo said.

“In keeping the holiday spirit of giving we have chosen someone who gives of themselves all year long [and] someone who contributes to one of our themes here at Mountz, kindness, each and every day,” she said.

Mr. Zarra, who has worked at H.W. Mountz for seven years, said he was overwhelmed by the surprise and that all the love from the school community was beautiful.

“It was a surprise… I was just overwhelmed with emotion and they all wrote things that I’ve done in the past, that I don’t even remember, and how I touched them,” Mr. Zarra said. “For what I’m going through … it’s healing from within, it’s great.”

